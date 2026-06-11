‘Great Art’ Show Calls For Artists

The Waldoboro Public Library is calling artists and crafters to submit their work for the sixth annual “Great Art for Great Reads” art show and online auction.

This event supports the library, participating artists, and the community. Last year’s show was fantastic, with more than 80 works of art featured.

Artists and crafters are invited to submit up to two works of fine art or crafts for this show. Submittal forms are due at the library by Saturday, Aug. 1. Early submissions are encouraged. No late forms will be accepted this year.

The “Great Arts for Great Reads” show will be on display in the Waldoboro Public Library, at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro, from Monday, Aug. 17 to Friday, Sept. 11. An opening reception will be held Friday, Aug. 28.

Bidding for the online auction will open Aug. 28 and end Sept. 11.

For more information, go to waldoborolibrary.org/gafgr-2026.html.

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