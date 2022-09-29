Advanced Search
Griffin Pastels at Saltwater Artists Gallery Submitted article

Low Water at the Falls, by Sandra Griffin (Photo courtesy Saltwater Artists Gallery)

The Saltwater Artists Gallery is pleased to host an exhibit by pastel artist Sandra Griffin.

Griffin began her artistic career as a surface designer for synthetic vinyl for General Tire and Rubber Co. Somewhere along the line she turned to working with pastels. Griffin does landscapes of wider views of waterfalls, lighthouses, trees, and more.

Saltwater Artists Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 15 at 3056 Bristol Road (Route 130) in New Harbor. For more information, go to saltwaterartists.com.

