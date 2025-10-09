Guitar Virtuoso Performs At The Waldo Oct. 19

Performing for one night only in Maine, Julian Lage, with special guest Joe Henry, will take the stage at The Waldo Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 19. Tickets are now on sale.

Lage is a world-class guitar virtuoso and composer, hailed as one of his generation’s greatest talents by critics and colleagues alike. Born in California and currently based in New York City, Lage began his musical career at a very young age, performing live at the Grammy Awards when he was only 12 and becoming a member of the music faculty at Stanford University when he was just 15.

Lage has charted a colorful, ever-changing, and innovative path since, one that has earned him five Grammy nominations, one Independent Music Award, and countless invitations to collaborate with the best and brightest working in music today.

This fall, Lage will tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his beloved 2015 solo acoustic album “World’s Fair,” his first solo release, which he recorded using a 1939 Martin 000-18. Like much of Lage’s music, the record defies genre, as he finds unexpected connection points between classical music and the American folk tradition.

In addition to touring, Lage will celebrate the album’s anniversary with a new vinyl release, as well as an accompanying songbook.

Lage’s most recent studio release is 2024’s critically acclaimed “Speak to Me,” which was nominated for best contemporary instrumental album at the 67th annual Grammy Awards. Over the course of his multi-decade career, Lage has collaborated with fellow musical heavyweights including Gary Burton, Yoko Ono, Jim Hall, John Zorn, and more.

In a career spanning more than 40 years, three-time Grammy winning songwriter and producer Henry has left an indelible and unique imprint on American popular music. Known for his exploration of the human experience, Henry is a hyper-literate storyteller, by turns dark, devastating, and hopeful.

Henry has released 16 albums as a solo artist, and his artist collaborations cross a variety of genres including T Bone Burnett, Ornette Coleman, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Billy Bragg. In September 2025, Henry released a collaborative album project with hit-songwriter Mike Reid, “Life and Time,” on Thirty Tigers/Work Song Inc.

Henry was recently granted a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Americana Music Association at the Americanafest 24th Annual Awards & Honors.

For every ticket purchased, $1 will go to World Central Kitchen. Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides fresh meals to communities affected by crises such as natural disasters and conflicts. In 2024 alone, World Central Kitchen served over 109 million meals across 20 countries. Since its inception, the organization has delivered more than 350 million meals worldwide.

General admission tickets are $45 in advance or $50 day of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase. To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, parking, and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

