Gwendolyn Evans Gallery: A Hidden Gem

Gwendolyn Evans Gallery invites art lovers to come see Evans’ 300-plus paintings, including oils, watercolors, pastels, and mixed media, at 75 Hunter’s Landing Road in Walpole.

“Walpole is kind of like Brigadoon, and almost as hard to find as my gallery!” Evans said. “My husband and I bought this place a little over two years ago to be on the ocean, the Damariscotta estuary actually, eager to paint the area and enjoy nightly sunsets.

“I’m not on the main drag like many galleries, but I knew art connoisseurs are hardy souls who would find me. I believed, ‘If I build it, they will come!’ I just didn’t expect COVID to come too! So it’s been a rough beginning.”

The gallery is now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, year-round.

“Fully COVID vaccinated and mask-adorned, I’m ready to greet anyone (likewise vaccinated and/or mask-adorned) who’d like to see my work — all 300-plus pieces,” Evans said. “Having lived in 35 different places, this is my fourth open-to-the-public gallery over six decades.”

For a sample of Evans’ work, go to gwendolynevans.com and voiceandvisionwordsandworks.com. She is a new member of the Pemaquid Group of Artists, with art on display at the Pemaquid Art Gallery, at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

Evans especially welcomes the public to visit her home gallery and studio, 4 miles south of Damariscotta, off Route 129 on Hunter’s Landing Road.

“Stay left down the hill four-tenths of a mile; you’ll see my sign and a split-rail fence on our woodsy property above the Damariscotta River,” Evans said. “Bravo if you find me! I will be delighted, because as my Rhode Island School of Design prof in a master’s degree class once said: ‘It isn’t art until it’s seen.’

“Come let me be seen! Come enjoy what you see! There’s a story behind every painting and I love sharing it.”

