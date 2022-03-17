Half-Price Sale on Cookbooks at Skidompha Book Shop

All cookbooks will be on sale at half price through Tuesday, March 22 at the Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop in downtown Damariscotta.

“We have about 300 cookbooks on sale,” said Rosie Bensen, co-manager of the shop. “Whatever a person likes to cook, there’s probably a cookbook for that. Even people who don’t like to cook might find something just right for those times when they have to cook anyway. And some cookbooks are just fun to read.”

The book shop, located at 17 Backstreet Landing, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to hard cover and paperback books in dozens of categories, the shop offers music on CDs and records; movies on DVD and videotape; audiobooks; and puzzles. All items are donated, all staff members are volunteers, and all proceeds support the programs and collections of Skidompha Public Library.

Donors are invited to leave books and other items between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Currently, volunteers would especially appreciate donations of vinyl records, particularly in the popular category of classic rock.

For more information, go to skidomphabookshop.org or call 563-7807.

