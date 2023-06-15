‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

(PG; 2 hours, 22 minutes)

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the multiverse’s very existence.

When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask – it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.

Final showings Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 30 minutes)

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians.

Plays for one week only Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 17 at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m., Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m., and Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m.

Coming soon

‘Fast X’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 22 minutes)

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves, forever.

Opens Friday, June 23.

Finally

Harbor Theater is open Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee only on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for members and children under 18. For more information about the theater, membership, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema, or call 633-0438. Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

