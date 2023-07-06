‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 22 minutes)

Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Plays Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m., Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m., Monday, July 10 at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 12 at a special 2 p.m. matinee, and Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m.

‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’

(2 hours, 43 minutes)

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Plays Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m., Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19 at 7 p.m., and Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Finally

Harbor Theater is open Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee only on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for members and children under 18. For more information about the theater, membership, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema, or call 633-0438. Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

