‘September 5’

(R; 1 hour, 35 minutes)

Set against the backdrop of the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, “September 5” explores the pivotal moment when sports journalism was thrust into the harrowing reality of global crisis.

The film follows an American sports broadcasting team as they pivot from covering the games to reporting on the unfolding hostage situation involving Israeli athletes. With an estimated one billion people watching worldwide, their coverage would forever change the landscape of live news.

At the heart of the story is Geoff (John Magaro), an ambitious young producer eager to prove himself to his legendary boss, Roone Arledge (Peter Sarsgaard). As the crisis intensifies, Geoff, alongside his mentor Marvin Bader (Ben Chaplin) and German interpreter Marianne (Leonie Benesch), is thrust into an unprecedented live broadcast.

With time running out, conflicting reports flooding in, and the world watching, Geoff must navigate the chaos while confronting the ethical dilemmas of real-time journalism.

“September 5” offers a gripping and fresh perspective on a moment that reshaped media history, capturing the urgency, responsibility, and human cost behind one of the most shocking events ever broadcast live.

Final showings Wednesday, March 12 at 2 p.m. or Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

‘Paddington in Peru’

(PG; 1 hour, 46 minutes)

Get ready for the journey of a lifetime as “Paddington in Peru” brings the world’s most beloved bear back to his roots, his homeland Peru.

Following the adventures of “Paddington” and “Paddington 2,” Paddington is still living happily with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens. When he receives a letter from the Reverend Mother, the blithe guitar strumming nun who runs the Home for Retired Bears, informing him that Aunt Lucy misses him dearly, he knows he simply must visit her as soon as possible.

With his shiny new British passport in hand, Paddington is joined by the Browns, including the ever-resourceful Mrs. Bird, on an epic journey that none of them will ever forget. Along the way the group meet new friends, including the dashing riverboat captain Hunter and his daughter Gina. They join them on their thrilling escapades through the Amazon rainforest and up to the stunning mountain peaks of Peru.

Together they encounter unexpected challenges, and Paddington begins to uncover surprising secrets about his past. Throughout the ups and downs, his unwavering optimism and kindness shine brightly in this brand-new Paddington cinematic adventure that reinforces the importance of family, and the joy of embracing one’s heritage.

Opening night family film deal: Get two free admissions (one adult ticket and one child’s ticket) and one free large popcorn per family. Additional family members pay regular ticket prices. For passes and additional information, boothbaycinema.org. Offer only valid for Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Additional showings Saturday, March 15 at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 19 at 2 p.m., and Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m.

Classic Film Series

‘The Last Picture Show’ (1971)

(R; 1 hour, 58 minutes)

Set in a fading Texas town in the early 1950s, “The Last Picture Show” is a poignant coming-of-age drama that captures the struggles, heartbreaks, and disillusionment of small-town life.

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich and based on Larry McMurtry’s novel, the film follows best friends Sonny Crawford (Timothy Bottoms) and Duane Jackson (Jeff Bridges) as they navigate shifting relationships and uncertain futures while the town’s beloved movie theater prepares to close its doors.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Cybill Shepherd in her breakout role and Oscar-winning performances from Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson, the film earned eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture, best director, and acting nods for Bridges and Ellen Burstyn.

With its striking black-and-white cinematography and deeply evocative storytelling, “The Last Picture Show” remains a haunting and timeless American classic.

Two shows only Thursday, March 13 at 2 p.m. and Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m.

Coming soon

Exhibition on Screen

‘Dawn of Impressionism’

The impressionists, now among the most celebrated artists in history, were once rejected as outsiders. In 1874, a daring group of painters defied tradition, hosting their own exhibition and reshaping the art world forever.

“Dawn of Impressionism” captures the passion and defiance of this revolutionary moment, featuring the stunning Musée d’Orsay exhibition and firsthand accounts from 1874 Paris.

Two shows only Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22. Both showings are at 2 p.m.

Finally

Harbor Theater is open for 2 p.m. matinees on Wednesday and Sunday and at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children. Member prices are $8 for adults and $6 for children under 18. For more information about the theater, membership, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema, or call 633-0438. Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

