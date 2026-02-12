Harbor Theater

‘Song Sung Blue’

(PG-13; 2 hours, 13 minutes)

“Song Sung Blue” is a warm, crowd-pleasing comedy-drama inspired by the true story behind Neil Diamond’s iconic hit.

Directed by Greg Kohs, the film stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn when they reinvent themselves as a Neil Diamond tribute act. Struggling to reconnect after years of routine and disappointment, the pair finds new purpose and renewed intimacy by stepping onto the stage together, performing Diamond’s music for small-town audiences across the Midwest. What begins as a quirky side hustle becomes a heartfelt journey of rediscovery, testing their marriage while reminding them why they fell in love in the first place.

Balancing humor, nostalgia, and emotional honesty, “Song Sung Blue” explores themes of second chances, artistic expression, and the power of music to bring people together. Anchored by charismatic performances from Jackman and Hudson, the film has earned strong audience response and critical praise for its feel-good storytelling and authentic emotional core, with recognition at multiple film festivals for its performances and uplifting tone.

A joyful tribute to love, perseverance, and the enduring magic of a great song, “Song Sung Blue” proves it’s never too late to find your rhythm again.

Final showing Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

‘The Choral’

(R; 1 hour, 53 minutes)

Set in 1916, “The Choral” unfolds in Ramsden, Yorkshire, where the First World War has drained the local choral society of most of its men. Determined to carry on, the group’s ambitious committee recruits teenage boys to fill the gaps and hires a new chorus master: Dr. Henry Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes), a driven and enigmatic musician recently returned from Germany.

As conscription notices begin to arrive and suspicion swirls around Guthrie’s past, the community grapples with fear, loss, and uncertainty. In the face of war’s upheaval, they discover that making music together offers solace, resilience, and a sense of unity.

Reuniting director Nicholas Hytner and writer Alan Bennett, “The Choral” is a moving exploration of art, courage, and community during one of history’s most turbulent moments.

Showings Friday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m., and Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

‘Out of Africa’ (1985);

(PG; 2 hours, 41, minutes)

Join us for one of Hollywood’s great love stories as we honor the extraordinary career of the late Robert Redford with “Out of Africa” (1985).

Based on a true story, the film stars Meryl Streep as Karen Blixen, a Danish baroness who builds a life in early 20th-century colonial Kenya, shaped by hardship, beauty, and a sweeping romance with Denys Finch-Hatton, played by Redford.

Filmed largely on location in Kenya, the story’s intimacy was mirrored off-screen, where Streep and Redford formed a bond of mutual respect that translated into the film’s unforgettable chemistry — a collaboration both actors later described with deep admiration and trust.

Plays for one show only on Valentine’s Day, Saturday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Enjoy a complimentary chocolate truffle, courtesy of Harbor Theater.

Coming soon

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

(PG-13; 3 hours, 18 minutes)

In the wake of the devastating war against the RDA and the loss of their eldest son, Jake Sully and Neytiri face a new threat on Pandora: the Ash People, a violent and power-hungry Na’vi tribe led by the ruthless Varang. Jake’s family must fight for their survival and the future of Pandora in a conflict that pushes them to their emotional and physical limits.

Opens Friday, Feb. 20.

Finally

Harbor Theater is open for 2 p.m. matinees on Wednesday and Sunday and at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The theater is closed Monday and Tuesday from October through May. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children. Member prices are $8 for adults and $6 for children under 18. For more information about the theater, memberships, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema, or call 633-0438. Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

