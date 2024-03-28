Harbor Theater Announces Family Film Deals March 28, 2024 at 9:41 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Family Movie at Harbor TheaterFree Family Movies at Harbor TheaterFree Family Movies at the Harbor TheaterHarbor Theater Hosts Family Holiday Film FestivalClassic Film ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Coming to Harbor Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!