Harbor Theater Closed Through Feb. 29

Harbor Theater in Boothbay Harbor is closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 27-29, for repairs to its projector. A sudden failure of a circuit board on Wednesday, Feb. 26 caused the closing.

Parts and a service call should restore the projector this weekend, but one should call the theater at 633-0438 or check the theater’s Facebook page, facebook.com/boothbaycinema, for an updated schedule.

“1917,” “The Pollinators,” and “Jojo Rabbit” will be rescheduled soon. The theater expresses its regret for any inconvenience to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

