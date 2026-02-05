Harbor Theater Offers Valentine To Robert Redford Feb. 14

All are invited to Harbor Theater at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 for one of Hollywood’s great romances to commemorate the stellar career of actor Robert Redford.

“Out of Africa” (1985, PG) follows the life of Karen Blixen, a Danish baroness (Meryl Streep) who establishes a plantation in 20th-century colonial Kenya. Her life is complicated by a husband of convenience, a true love (Denys Finch-Hatton, free-spirited big-game hunter played by Redford), troubles on the plantation, schooling of the natives, war, and disease.

The film is based on a true story, written by Karen Blixen as Isak Dinesen. About 70% of the movie was actually filmed in Kenya, Africa.

During the filming Streep and Redford developed a strong off-screen connection built on mutual admiration and respect, with Streep admitting she had a major crush on him, which helped their on-screen chemistry, though director Sydney Pollack sometimes found their close bond distracting.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Harbor Theater, swoon over Redford on the big screen, and enjoy a delicious free chocolate truffle.

Harbor Theater is located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket. For more information about the theater, memberships, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema, or call 633-0438.

