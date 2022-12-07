The next installment in the Harbor Theater’s Classic Movies Series: Best of the 1960s features the James Bond thriller “Goldfinger” Thursday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 10. Both showings are at 2 p.m.

For most fans, Sean Connery, the first and longest-performing James Bond, is considered the best of the actors who have worn the tuxedo. Although it was not the first Bond film, “Goldfinger” (1964) is considered by many the best of the long running series.

From the iconic theme song unforgettably sung by Shirley Bassey to the golden body of Shirley Easton, the gadget filled Aston Martin DB5 to perhaps the best named Bond girl ever, Pussy Galore, “Goldfinger” set the template for the beloved 007 spy thrillers to follows.

In this third Bond adventure, special agent 007 comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and now he must outwit and outgun the powerful tycoon to prevent him from cashing in on a devious scheme to raid Fort Knox,- and obliterate the world’s economy.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, Dr. Jon Cavallero, Bates associate professor of rhetoric, film, and screen studies, will be attending to provide additional insights into this amazing 60-year franchise.

In 2023, Harbor Theater’s Classic Movies Series: Best of the 1960s continues with “Dr. Strangelove” on Jan. 12 and 14, “Charade” on Feb. 9 and 11, “Manchurian Candidate” on March 9 and 11, and “The Graduate” on April 13 and 15.

For more information about the theater, membership, and other upcoming films, go to boothbaycinema.org or facebook.com/boothbaycinema, or call 633-0438. Harbor Theater is a nonprofit cinema located at 185 Townsend Ave., at the junction of Routes 27 and 96, in Boothbay Harbor, across from Hannaford Supermarket.

