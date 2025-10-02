Harvest at The Peace Gallery This Fall and Winter

This season, The Peace Gallery offers an abundance of classes and events, including the gallery’s annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta raffle Oct. 11-13 for Jacques Vesery’s collectible hand-carved wooden pumpkin. Single tickets are available for $5; $20 for five. Ticket sales fund the gallery’s mission to support veteran artists and the local community.

The veteran writing group, under Ron Capps’s guidance, meets the second Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. Writers work on memoirs and essays, contributing to an annual publication.

Jade Nelson presents “Step into a Practice of Presence” on Fridays from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Oct. 3 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. These workshops blend gentle stretching with simple exercises to build mobility and core strength.

Nelson’s “Slow Flow Yoga” class, which will take place from 9-10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, balances movement and stillness. It begins with gentle stretches, develops a sequence of body strengthening postures, and ends with calm relaxing poses.

Certified Reiki practitioner Jake Cummings holds a Reiki wellness clinic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays beginning Oct. 6. This Japanese practice of individual energy healing balances and restores body, mind, and spirit. A portion of class donations will go to the gallery.

Stephanie Winchebach holds her last “Soulful Flow” breath guided movement class of the year 8-9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8. She returns in the spring.

Deirdre Haren, a tantric meditation yogi, presents “Yin Yoga and Sound,” Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. The class is like meditation in motion, combining stretch and stillness.

Certified yoga instructor Molly Read returns with a chair/mat yoga class from 9:30-10 a.m. on Fridays starting Nov. 7. The class focuses on gentle stretches and strength building.

Annie Blair and Carol Zahner lead the “Circle Group for Support in Challenging Times” from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 9, Oct. 30, and Nov. 13. The group explores inner creativity, mindfulness, and deep listening practices.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, The Peace Gallery acoustic coffee house returns from 4-6 p.m. The gallery is delighted to provide refreshments and to host wonderful local musicians the last Saturday of each month

The gallery continues to showcase artists through December. This season’s highlight, the special exhibit, “Out of the Jungle and Into the Wood,” honors Vietnam veterans Wayne Baldwin and Wayne Robbins. Gallery artists span different genres and styles with portraits (Murad Sayen and Zandra Sneed Dawkins), land and seascapes (Gigi DeLisle, Kelsey Towle, Lynnalbert Leger, and Jacques Vesery), photographs (Ken Smith, Andy Anderson and Gorden Lubbers), and crafts (Bernie DeLisle, Jamie Fowler, Frank Abel, Gerry Martin, Rick Cannon, and William Benner).

As of Monday, Oct. 13, the gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays. The veteran writing group, acoustic coffee house, and classes continue after the gallery closes Jan. 1, 2026.

While the gallery is closed, it will be available for community special events, at no cost. However, The Peace Gallery the gallery appreciates voluntary donations, which go directly to its mission and providing free classes for veterans.

For more information, call 563-1220 or go to thepeacegallery.com.

