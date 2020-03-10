Hearts Ever Young Embraces New Artistic Director

As many members of this community know, Hearts Ever Young was founded by Carol Teel, Carol Cirigliano, and Carol Schell. It has been a very successful endeavor and has fulfilled its mission for over 10 years. Hearts Ever Young provides an opportunity for older people to entertain the public by singing, dancing, and speaking on stage at Lincoln Theater.

Teel still maintains an active role as president, inspirational leader, entertainer, and dedicated promoter to all things Hearts Ever Young. Cirigliano will assist with the choreography and will perform in this year’s show.

Carolee Fields Withee has graciously assumed the role of artistic director, as she has been participating in Hearts Ever Young’s theatrical troupe for three years. Withee is from Whitefield and is a retired teacher and singer, and has taken part in the Lyric Theater in South Portland. She brings sheer joy, imagination, and humor to the cast members of Hearts Ever Young. Her enthusiastic style, talent, and leadership allows this theatrical troupe to perform at their very best.

“An Old Fashioned Love,” Hearts Ever Young’s new show, is the vision created by Withee, which showcases all cast members’ talents through song, dance, and comedy. This will truly be a wonderful experience for all ages. Be prepared to laugh, cry, and applaud. That’s entertainment!

Show dates are May 18, 19, and 26.

