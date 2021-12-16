Advanced Search
Heartwood Auditions for Middle School Production of ‘Pinocchio’

A photo from Heartwood Theater's 2020 Winter Drama Adventure, "Firebird," an original production. (Courtesy photo)

Open auditions for Heartwood’s returning Winter Drama Adventure are scheduled in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Auditions are open to all Midcoast students in grades 5-8 from any public, private or home school situation.

Co-Directors Griff Braley and Heidi Kopishke will lead students through a 50-minute version of “Pinocchio,” adapted from Carlo Collodi’s long novel of the same name. The adaptation includes some theatrical masks, shadow and projection, music, and a very physical approach to the plot.

“Our last Winter Drama Adventure production was ‘Firebird’ in January of 2020, and we are excited to see young drama students back on stage in 2022!” Braley said.

Students interested in auditioning should go to heartwoodtheater.org for more information. Questions may be directed to Braley at braley@lincolnacademy.org.

Performances are tentatively scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29, dependent on the evolution of health considerations in the Midcoast Area.

This program is free of charge to students, thanks to Heartwood’s season sponsor Bath Savings Institution and season youth sponsor Damariscotta Hardware, as well as anonymous foundation grants and individual gifts to Heartwood’s youth programming.

