Heartwood Fundraiser Supports Local and Abroad  

“Support local business now and remember to dream the future” is the two-pronged focus of Heartwood Theater’s annual online raffle, with tickets still available for purchase until July 10.

Featured in this year’s online raffle are $500 shopping sprees to 50 local businesses, who generously support Heartwood each season as advertisers and sponsors, as well as a six-night vacation in County Galway, Ireland, with $1,000 immediate spending money.

The five raffle categories include:

-Restaurants

-Coffee Shop, Bakery, and Quick Stops

-Home and Auto Projects

-Jewelry, Clothing, Flowers

-Specialty Shops, Boating, Salon

Two winners will be drawn for each local shopping spree (ten winners, in all.)

Heartwood’s raffle also includes the most popular annual destination choice, the early Victorian “Currarevagh House,” nestled in County Galway, Ireland. The single winner of this getaway will also receive $1,000 immediate cash.

Tickets are $50 each and may be directly purchased online by visiting Heartwood’s raffle website, raffle.heartwoodtheater.org, or by mailing a form and check directly to Heartwood. Tickets will be on sale through Friday, July 10, and the 11 winning names will be drawn on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

