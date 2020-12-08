Heartwood Goes Online for Christmas

Into these darkest days of the year, Heartwood Regional Theater Company and many performers are about to shine some light, presenting a warm evening of poetry, music, and short stories, available online at heartwoodtheater.org, free of charge, from Dec. 11 to Jan. 3.

As an added bonus, given that dinner and theater are truly an unbeatable combination, Heartwood is partnering with King Eider’s Pub and the Damariscotta River Grill and Prep Kitchen, to double the pleasure. On Dec. 11 and 12, mention this production when placing a to-go order and receive a 10% purchase discount.

Under the direction of Griff Braley, this compilation of pieces recorded in Heartwood’s studio, along with contributions of familiar performers from afar, features poems of winter and the Christmas season, group readings of “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” (Dec. 11, 12, 18, and 19 only, due to Actor’s Equity Union rules) and “Gift of the Magi,” and a delightfully fun version of “A Christmas Carol: Abridged.”

Sprinkled throughout readings will be music for the season, performed by Sean Fleming, Kayleigh and Katherine Tolley, Sophia Scott, Honora Boothby, Emmie Farrell, and Michelle Bruckner.

“This is simply our gift to a very supportive audience and the Midcoast community,” Heartwood Executive Director Joy Braley said. “Sharing live performance is what we do, and this array of content is delivered with a personal feel, directly into people’s homes — from our hearts to theirs, whenever they’re ready to settle in and share the joys of the season with us.”

The cast, comprised of adults and students, along with a full list of content, is available at heartwoodtheater.org.

Generous sponsors include: Bath Savings Institution (season sponsor), H.M. Payson (online streaming sponsor), Dow Furniture (show sponsor), and First National Wealth Management (program sponsor). Special thanks to Ryan Kohnert, technical director.

