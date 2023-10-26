Heartwood/ Lincoln Academy Collaboration Presents ‘The Crucible’ October 26, 2023 at 11:43 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA’s One-Act ‘Snow Maiden’ to Preview March 2, Compete March 8Heartwood, LA Undertake ‘West Side Story’ TogetherReview: Heartwood Theater Brings ‘Most Dangerous Game’ to LifeLA Theater Prevails in 2020‘Guys and Dolls’ at LA Sells Out Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!