Heartwood Presents Comedy for All Ages

Heartwood Theater summer camp students are set to deliver fun for all ages, with “Scapino!” performances at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy.

This rollicking performance of Commedia dell’arte is based on Moliere’s “The Trickeries of Scapin,” adapted by Jim Dale and Frank Dunlop. The fast-paced story features multiple styles of comedy, tap dance, delightful costumes, and loads of laughs.

Twenty-seven students, middle school and high school ages, are immersed in the world of comedy for three weeks, while preparing for “Scapino!”

Morning classes consist of circus arts, especially juggling, with Liz Giles-Brown, tap dance with Michelle Bruckner, and fight and physicality, including pratfalls, with Stephen Shore and Ray Huth.

Afternoons entail scene work, the history and art of comedy, and rehearsals with Griff Braley and instructors.

No reservations required for the show. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Doors will open for general seating 30 minutes before show time.

