Heartwood Presents ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Heartwood’s annual winter middle school production will hit the stage Thursday, Jan. 30 as an enthusiastic group of fourth through eighth grade Midcoast youth present an adaptation of “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

This delightful piece features more than 20 students in a familiar children’s story set in Appalachia, with cast songs, lots of humor, a fast-paced storytelling style, and giants.

Students auditioned for directors Griff Braley and Teralyn Reiter in December. As school resumed in January, students dove into four weeks of focused rehearsals, which will culminate in school-day and evening public performances in Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

Four school performances will be filled with elementary and middle school students and teachers bused in from numerous Midcoast schools on Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31. Each year, many students arrive as first-time audience members, wide eyed and new to the inside of a theater. Returning students enter with a knowing air of expectation and excitement, recounting memories from previous productions. Together, they share in the special thrill when the lights go down and the magic of live theater begins.

Reiter, while new to this program, is definitely not new to theater or working with students. Assisting in casting and directing the show, Reiter adds a strong resource for actors, bringing her strong passion for theater into the process.

“Teralyn is doing excellent work with warm ups, actor coaching, staging, and adds an all-around positive outlook,” Braley said.

Costuming, including fun specialty pieces, is again in the excellent hands of Heidi Kopishke. Technical elements and light design are under the guidance of tech director Ryan Kohnert, with set and prop assistance from Annalise Garnett and a number of Lincoln Academy students.

“They arrived in January, memorized and ready to dig into a month of deep learning and dedication to the material,” Braley said. “This group has worked hard for the first two weeks, laying the foundation for a solid performance. As they learn to see beyond their own lines, to be aware of others onstage, and to create true ensemble, they experience the best aspects of live performance for an actor. This really prepares them for next steps in summer camp, high school, or performances anywhere.”

Two public performances are scheduled in Parker Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1. Tickets are $5 for student and $10 adults. Reservations are available by contacting Heartwood by email at info@heartwoodtheater.org or calling 563-1373.

