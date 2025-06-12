Heartwood Presents ‘Silent Sky’ June 20-28

Audiences will soon be “star gazing,” at the celestial bodies and the actors on stage, as Heartwood Regional Theater Co. continues its 2024-2025 season with Lauren Gunderson’s witty and moving “Silent Sky,” running June 20-28 in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy.

Heartwood director and designer Griff Braley enthusiastically credits this energetic and committed cast of five, with a collective willingness to search deeply for character, ensemble, and meaning, as they delve into this multi-layered, often comedic, and inspiring script.

Teralyn Reiter is featured as Henrietta Leavitt, joined by a powerful ensemble of Emily Sue Barker, Carole Florman, Nanette Hennig Fraser, and Roosevelt Bishop.

Heidi Kopishke’s beautiful costumes recall the 1900-1920 period setting. Ryan Kohnert and Annalise Garnett have created an evocative, subtle set where the music, light, and personal relationships connect the audience to this fine play.

Widely produced since its first production in 2015, the story follows Henrietta Leavitt, as she begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, where she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or follow her scientific interests. Instead, she joins a group of women “computers,” charting the stars for a renowned astronomer who calculates projects in “girl hours” feeding his work.

As Henrietta, in her free time, attempts to measure the light and distance of stars, she must also take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love.

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were often dismissed. Leavitt’s dedication changed the way humans came to understand both the heavens and Earth.

This piece is a perfect choice for Heartwood and a perfect choice for theater lovers.

One matinee performance and four evening performances are scheduled in the air-conditioned Parker Poe Theater on the Lincoln Academy campus. The sole matinee begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

The play opens Friday, June 20 and continues Thursday, June 26, Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28. All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Runtime is approximately 1 hour, 45 minutes, with a brief intermission.

Tickets are $5 for students through college and $30 adults. Reservations are strongly recommended and may be made by emailing info@heartwoodtheater.org or phoning Heartwood at 563-1373.

“Silent Sky” is presented with special permission of Dramatists Play Service Inc.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

