Heartwood Raffle with $1,000 Prizes Drawn Aug. 5

Heartwood Regional Theater Co. is hosting its sixth annual raffle fundraiser, available at raffle.heartwoodtheater.org, with ticket sales closing Saturday, Aug. 5.

New this season is a three-night stay in the elegant Camden Stay Inn, including gourmet breakfasts and all the benefits of walking distance to Camden.

New last year – and a customer favorite – is a $1,000 gift card to Airbnb, applicable to existing or new vacation plans.

Included once more are two amazing gift card packages, supporting 15 local businesses: 10 $100 gift cards to Midcoast restaurants with $1,000 value and five $200 gift cards to local hardware and lumber stores with $1,000 value.

Tickets are $50 each. Due to increased state and federal regulations, tickets may no longer be purchased online, but there are numerous opportunities to purchase in person with cash, check, or card.

Winning names will be randomly drawn following the final performance of “Hamlet” in the Poe Theater in Newcastle on Aug. 5.

“It’s a triple win, really,” Heartwood Executive Director Joy Braley said. “Heartwood gains essential program funds, we support many local businesses with gift card purchases … and of course … there will be four very happy prize winners. But remember, you have to play to win.”

For full raffle details and payment options, go to raffle.heartwoodtheater.org.

For more information, email info@heartwoodtheater.org or call 563-1373.

