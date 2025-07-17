The Lincoln County News
Heartwood Summer Campers Presents ‘The Epic of Beowulf’

Heartwood Regional Theater Co. summer campers put on their intentionally serious faces during while preparing for performances of "The Epic of Beowulf" on Thursday, July 17 and Friday, July 18. (Photo courtesy Heartwood Regional Theater Co.)

Three weeks of intensive Heartwood Regional Theater Co. summer camp training with Griff Braley and Teralyn Reiter will culminate in a devised performance of “The Epic of Beowulf” in the air-conditioned Poe Theater, at 81 Academy Hill Road in Newcastle. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 17-18.

“We’re very proud of this strong group of dedicated students, and we have been exceedingly pleased with their work ethic, desire to learn, and willingness to delve into new knowledge and practices,” Braley said. “Students have joyfully delved into mask making and performance, stage movement and choreography, combat, ensemble work, and of course, managing the challenging voice of this Anglo-Saxon classic.”

No reservations are needed. Tickets are general admission and $5 students and $10 adults. Doors will open for general seating at 6:30 p.m. To request easy access or close seating, email info@heartwoodtheater.org or call 563-1373.


