Heartwood Theater Announces Auditions

Adults may audition for a production of Brian Friel’s “Dancing at Lughnasa” from 5-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

This winner of the 1991 Tony Award for best play is set in Ballybeg, a fictional town in County Donegal, Ireland, during the late summer of 1936. The play focuses on the five Mundy sisters, who live with a 7-year-old boy, Michael, the son of one of the sisters. Michael narrates the memory, as an adult. The sister’s older brother Jack, a recently repatriated African missionary failing in mind and body, complicates the daily lives of the sisters, as does Gerry, the young boy’s father who makes a brief visit, stirring the family dynamics.

The play is considered Friel’s most famous and often compared to the work of Anton Chekov. Five women and three men make up the cast. Actors will be reading from the script at the audition. Performances for “Dancing at Lughnasa” are scheduled for the end of June 2024.

For young actors, Heartwood will audition fifth through eighth grade students for “The Jungle Book.” Students will perform daytime school shows for surrounding schools and evening performances for the public on Jan. 25-27.

Directors Griff Braley and Heidi Kopishke will audition students from 3-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in Poe Theater. A final rehearsal schedule, scripts, and details will be available at the auditions. Rehearsals begin Jan. 3, with students memorized and ready to stage the play.

“The Jungle Book” features a wide array of familiar roles found in Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 collection of stories. Students will focus their work on mask and movement, to create the jungle creatures. The play provides opportunities for music by students, along with a wide range of creative acting roles.

For more information about either production or audition process, email Artistic Director Griff Braley at braley@lincolnacademy.org and go to heartwoodtheater.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

