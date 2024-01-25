Heartwood Youth Presents ‘The Jungle Book’

Heartwood’s annual winter middle school production leaps to the stage this weekend, as an enthusiastic group of fifth through eighth grade Midcoast youths present an adaptation of “The Jungle Book.”

This entertaining piece features a wide array of familiar roles found in Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 collection of stories, brought to life with movement and music.

Students auditioned for directors Griff Braley and Heidi Kopishke in December. As school resumed in January, the group dove into four weeks of focused rehearsals, which will culminate in school-day and evening public performances in the Parker B. Poe Theater on the Lincoln Academy campus in Newcastle.

Four school performances will be filled with more than 500 Midcoast students and teachers bused in from numerous Midcoast schools on Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 26. Each year, many students arrive as first-time audience members, wide-eyed and brand new to the inside of a theater. Returning students enter with a knowing air of expectation and excitement, recounting memories from previous productions. Together, they share in the special thrill, when the lights go down and the magic of live theater begins.

Kopishke works with Braley in casting, managing students, and costuming. LA junior Sophia Scott gives back to a program she enjoyed as a youngster as she teaches basic drumming rhythms for actors to use in transitional music. Technical elements are polished by light designer Ryan Kohnert.

“This annual winter drama adventure is a unique opportunity for young actors,” said Heartwood’s Executive Director Joy Braley. “Students are thrilled to present their work to peers and teachers, in the setting of a real theater. Their opportunity is much broader than memorizing lines and saying them at the right moments. They learn and rehearse and hone their skills with students from several Midcoast schools, forging friendships and trust in their shared pursuit of excellence. Performing in a theater with quality technical elements – lighting, costumes, sets, and sound – is exciting. They learn theater protocol, the importance of ensemble and the joy of accomplishing an ambitious goal, together.”

In essence, this annual middle school program serves as a feeder system. Students’ skills and confidence grow each year, preparing them to enter high school with experience and a solid understanding of the theater process, protocol, and expectations. They come to know and trust their director and one another; a huge factor when undertaking intense productions. The net result is very strong high school theater and strong training for students intending to continue acting in college and beyond.

Two public performances are scheduled in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy on Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. for both public performances. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 adults.

To reserve tickets, call 563-1373 or email info@heartwoodtheater.org.

Student tickets are available for $5 for every show this season, thanks to sponsors Peapod Jewelry and First National Wealth Management.

