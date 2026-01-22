Heartwood Youth Presents ‘Treasure Island’

Heartwood’s annual winter middle school production will hit the stage soon, as an enthusiastic group of Midcoast students in grades 4-8 present an adaptation of “Treasure Island.”

A cast of 28 will bring this delightful spin on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic piece to life for peers and the public Thursday, Jan. 29 through Saturday, Jan. 31.

Students auditioned for directors Griff Braley and Teralyn Reiter in December. As school resumed in January, students entered into four weeks of focused rehearsals, which will culminate in school-day and public performances in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

Hundreds of Midcoast elementary and middle school students and staff will attend four school-day performances, bused in from numerous Midcoast schools on Thursday, Jan. 29 and Friday, Jan. 30.

Each year, many students arrive at what may be their first real theater experience with wide eyed anticipation while returning students enter with a knowing air of expectation and excitement, built on previous productions. Together, they share in the special thrill, when the lights go down and the magic of live theater begins.

Reiter and Braley bring their teaching experience, passion for live theater, and expectations for work and success to the students in this annual no-fee program. Costuming, including some fun specialty pieces, is in the capable hands of Heidi Kopishke, an integral member of this midwinter drama adventure for many years. Lighting is provided by Ryan Kohnert, also a long time member of the production team at Heartwood.

“(Students) arrived in January, memorized and ready to dig into a month of deep learning and dedication to the material,” Braley said. “They’ve worked well for the first two weeks, laying the foundation for a solid performance. As they learn to see beyond their own lines, to be aware of others onstage, and to create a true ensemble, they experience the best aspects of live performance for an actor.”

This process, Braley said, really prepares them for next steps in summer camp, high school or performances anywhere.

“This annual winter drama adventure is a unique and exciting opportunity for middle school students,” said Joy Braley, Heartwood’s executive director. “Performing in the Poe Theater, where many of them will attend in later years, to hundreds of their own peers as well as the public, is quite thrilling. Committing to the process, to one another and to a shared ambitious goal yields joy and satisfaction when the curtain closes.”

Two public performances are scheduled in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy for Friday Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. To make a reservation, email info@heartwoodtheater.org or call 563-1373.

