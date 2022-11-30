Heartwood Theater’s 1940’s Lux Radio Theater Show, adapted from Frank Capra’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will return this holiday season for one weekend only, with performances on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3.

In a warm, holiday stage setting, this story of hope and renewal unfolds with a full array of on-stage sound effects, fun musical commercial breaks for local business sponsors, holiday vocal solos, and a bit of audience participation.

It’s Christmas Eve, and George, desperate and facing financial ruin, decides to end his life and dives straight into icy waters. Clarence, the lovable angel still earning his wings, rescues George and undertakes the task of illuminating what Bedford Falls would be like with George and how many lives he has touched while growing up and working in his small hometown.

With great surprise and determination, George dives straight back into life, messiness and all, with great zeal and joy while Clarence earns his wings.

Filled with warmth, humor, and nostalgia, this beloved story brings home the comforting assurance that everyone matters and can make a difference.

Performances are Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

This event is perfect for family audiences. Reservations strongly recommended for three performances in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 563-1373 or email info@heartwoodtheater.org. Additional information, including the cast list, is available at heartwoodtheater.org.

This event is sponsored by The Lincoln Home, along with Season Sponsors Bath Savings Institution and Chesterfield Associates, Inc.

