Heather Pierson Trio Performs ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ at The Waldo Dec. 23 November 22, 2023 at 10:40 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHeather Pierson Trio to Perform ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Live at The WaldoHoliday Jazz Benefit for Waldo TheatreMoose Mountain Jazz Band Returns to St. Andrews VillageClements Brothers to Bring Rock and Bluegrass to The WaldoTuba Skinny to Bring New Orleans Sound to Round Pond Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!