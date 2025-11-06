Heather Pierson Trio Performs ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Dec. 19

The Heather Pierson Trio will bring their annual holiday show back to The Waldo Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19.

In their annual December offering, The Heather Pierson Trio performs the entirety of the “A Charlie Brown Christmas” album as recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, as well as other Guaraldi compositions and holiday favorites.

The musical score for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” composed by the late Guaraldi and first broadcast in December 1965, is just as poignant and touching as the story and includes the hugely popular hit “Linus and Lucy.” Guaraldi’s gentle jazz riffs established musical trademarks that, to this day, still prompt smiles of recognition.

Heather Pierson is a New Hampshire-based singer/songwriter, pianist, song leader, and performer with a passion for cultivating joy, both onstage and off. With a toe in each of the realms of New Orleans jazz, blues, and folk, her multi-genre songwriting places her in a category all her own, one honed by decades of diligent practice and curious exploration.

Her trio, with Shawn Nadeau on bass and vocals and Craig Bryan on percussion and vocals, performs a rich variety of Pierson’s originals, jazz, and blues standards, and unique reworkings of familiar classics. Their live performances feature their brilliant musicianship, stirring three-part vocal harmonies, boundless joy, and a desire to share from the heart.

Adult tickets are available in advance online for $25. Youth tickets for children 17 and under are $10. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

