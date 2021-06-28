‘Henry Isaacs: Near and Far’ June 28, 2021 at 3:40 pm Gleason Fine Art, Inc.You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGleason Artist Henry Isaacs Paints the Himalayas‘Henry Isaacs: Moving Pictures’ at GleasonDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonHenry Isaacs: New Work at GleasonNew Shows by Isaacs and Sculthorpe at Gleason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!