Hiatt Opera House Concert Postponed

John Hiatt’s sold-out Oct. 27 concert at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor has been indefinitely postponed. All tickets will be refunded beginning next week.

John and Nancy Hiatt informed the opera house about a recent fall he experienced while hiking, which necessitated the postponement.

“We want to inform everyone that John recently took a bad fall off a hiking trail and sustained lacerations, bruising, and a debilitating fracture,” the Hiatts said. “Thanks to the amazing efforts of the Grundy County EMS, Rangers of the South Cumberland State Park, and doctors, nurses and staff at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, he is now recovering at home under the care of his personal doctor and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Unfortunately, this means John has to cancel all shows scheduled for the remainder of 2023. He feels terrible that he has to cancel,” they said. “We appreciate your understanding and prayers while John is on the mend.”

Ticket holders with questions may visit the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or call 633-5159.

