George Mason’s Holiday Art Open House will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday the 4th and feature a variety of affordable miniature works called Heart Protectors.

Larger relief tapestry pieces will also be on view in the spacious studio gallery that was once a Methodist church.

The event address is 123 Borland Hill Road, Nobleboro, 04555, in Damariscotta Mills.

For further information call 837-2491 or visit georgemasonart.com.

