‘Homer Bound’ Rehearsals Underway at The Waldo

Rehearsals for the Maine island comedy “Homer Bound” are underway at The Waldo Theatre, preparing for four performances beginning Sept. 30. The play takes a fun, funny, and sometimes sentimental look at a colorful cast of characters preparing for an overdue wedding on an island off the Maine coast.

Written by Maine’s own Karmo Sanders, known by many Mainers as “The Marden’s Lady,” the cast, all members of the Midcoast community, includes Zora Margolis, Peter Henderson, Christine Anderson, Shari Wills, Greg Hawks, and Henry Cauffman.

“We’re having such a good time rehearsing this play. It’s hard to get though the scenes without somebody cracking up,” said Susan Hodder, The Waldo’s executive director, who is also directing the play. “The writing is fast, funny and full of Maine humor. It’s really thrilling to be bringing back a fully staged play to The Waldo with innovative staging, sets, lighting, and a script that showcases a Maine writer.”

Every member of this production, from the cast to the crew, is from the local area. The Waldo invites everyone to come see their neighbors’ talents and remember how fun and entertaining community theater can be.

Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7. A matinee performance will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Tickets are now on sale at thewaldotheatre.org.

