Since its beginnings in the late 1990s, the Hot Club of Cowtown’s star has continued to rise as the band’s reputation for jaw-dropping virtuosity and unforgettable live shows has become their global brand. These stars of hot jazz and western swing play the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, Saturday, Oct. 8.

Lauded for its “down-home melodies and exuberant improvisation,” by the London Times, the Hot Club has woven a combination of seemingly disparate styles together to its own magical effect.

Celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, the band has toured on its own and with artists including Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Gatemouth Brown, the Avett Brothers, Dan Hicks, Bryan Ferry, Roxy Music, the Squirrel Nut Zippers, the Mavericks, the Dustbowl Revival, and others.

Hot Club of Cowtown’s newest album, “Wild Kingdom,” was released in May and is their first collection of songs in a decade. It will be available at the concert.

Advance discounted tickets are $30 and available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regular tickets are $35 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the show at the door. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., with music kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

This evening of hot jazz and western swing is made possible thanks to generous support from the Knickerbocker Group.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

