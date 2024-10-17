Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm Brings Drums and Singing to Broad Bay

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm, will fill Broad Bay Congregational Church with the sounds of African drums and chanting in a concert for all ages at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

A percussion and vocal ensemble, Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm play and share instruments such as West African goblet drums called djembes and different-sized bass drums such as kenkeni, sangba, and doundounba. They’ll also play and sing African tunes using the ukelele, frame drums, and a caxixi, a shaker instrument from Africa and South America, similar to maracas.

Audience participation in clapping to the rhythms and singing, by kids and adults alike, is encouraged for many songs.

“Sharing the joy of music is our focus,” said Inanna member Toni Morrill. “The rhythms, the singing, and the stories teach us about different cultures and traditions. They remind us that we are a global community.”

Inanna was formed almost 30 years ago by students who had been in drum class in Alna. They named their group after the ancient Sumerian goddess of love, war, and fertility.

Band members have studied in the United States and abroad with such master drummers as Famoudou Konate, Babatunde Olatunji, Yaya Diallo, Layne Redmond, Glen Velez, and many others.

“In these times where there is so much global strife and divisions between us, at a time of collective uncertainty and anxiety, music can break down the walls that separate us,” said band member Shirsten Lundblad. “Music creates a shared humanity.”

“This is why we do it,” Morrill said. “Playing drums brings us to a place of peace and joy. It’s magical. As you play, the energy comes from your heart first, then your hands, and into the drum, and then the drum’s vibration sings back to you. And that creates this vibration and energy into the audience, inspiring them to stand, dance, clap, and sing.”

Inanna performs all over the United States, in concert halls to community fairs. In addition, they give classes and workshops. The group has recorded seven full-length albums.

This concert is free to the community with donations welcomed. Broad Bay Congregational Church is located at 941 Main St. in Waldoboro.

