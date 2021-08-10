Inn Along the Way Hosts Book Talk in Damariscotta August 10, 2021 at 12:42 pm Inn Along the WayYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLCN Alum Publishes BookDorothy Eisner Show Opens at GleasonSkidompha Announces Next Chats with Champions GuestJefferson Writer Publishes First NovelJefferson Author Nominated for Dayton Prize Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!