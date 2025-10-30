Inn Along The Way Hosts Final Open Mic Nov. 8

Say farewell to autumn with the sounds and spirit that the fall harvest brings through music, song, and spoken word. With the arrival of autumn’s brisk breezes and changing landscapes, the Damariscotta open mic returns to the renovated and weatherized long barn at Inn Along the Way, at 741 Main St. in Damariscotta, for the final gathering of the year from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Local performer signup begins at 1 p.m. Artist performances, inn tours, and meadow field walks are all part of the ambiance at this by donation fundraiser in support of Inn Along the Way.

Inn Along the Way model is a unique and innovative community design in which older adults will live interdependently in a neighborhood-style setting of small, environmentally friendly homes.

Welcome to the coop when No Spring Chickens, who bill themselves as “two chicks with guitars, dynamic vocals, and lush harmonies step onto the main stage.” Some say country, some say folk, some say rock ‘n’ roll. Whatever the scramble, Linda Picceri and Michelle Tanguay are Lincoln County’s very own free-range acoustic duo.

Their trademark dynamic vocals and lush harmonies, combined with high-energy guitar accompaniment, make for a memorable concert experience. Audiences can expect to enjoy their crowd-pleasing originals and unique interpretations of well-loved folk, country, rock, and blues classics.

In traditional Maine coast fashion, community members attending the Nov. 8 open mic will be surrounded with an eclectic mix of music, song, verse, dance, community fun, and laughter.

For more information about open mic participation or Inn Along the Way’s musical fundraiser schedule, call Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or email sylviatavares502@gmail.com. For more information about Inn Along the Way, go to innalongtheway.org, call inn founder Sherry Flint at 751-6261, or email info@innalongtheway.org.

