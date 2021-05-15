Inspiration the Focus of Maine Art Gallery Members’ Show

The Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset will soon open an exhibit by members, marking the gallery’s first opening in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An outdoor, opening reception will be held on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 4 p.m. Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be in place, including the requirement of masks for all visitors unless eating, the use of hand sanitizer, and 6 feet of distance.

In preparation for this exhibit, member artists were asked by show curators Jorge Pena and Colleen Kearney-Graffam to consider what inspired them. Artists responded with an eclectic mix of works in which they shared their talents and personal insights.

During the opening reception, visitors will have an opportunity to bid on eight delightful birdhouses decorated by local artists and donated to the gallery to help it raise funds for its programs and building maintenance.

Rain date for the reception is Sunday, May 16. The show will continue through June 5, and will be available for viewing 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Another gallery fundraiser is an ongoing online auction of over 30 works of art donated by artists and collectors. The online auction continues through June 15 and is available to view at liveauctioneers.com/catalog/202075_fine-art-auction.

Sherri Dunbar of Tim Dunham Realty is the gallery’s season sponsor and Cromwell Coastal Properties is the sponsor of the online auction.

The Maine Art Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement and preservation of painting, sculpture and graphic arts through exhibitions, lectures, demonstrations, and educational programs for children and adults. More information can be found at maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on the gallery’s Facebook page. The gallery is located at 15 Warren St. in Wiscasset.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

