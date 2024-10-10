Internationally Acclaimed Piper Coming to Maine Oct. 24

Spain’s internationally acclaimed piper and musician Carlos Núñez is making a rare U.S. appearance this fall, with concerts scheduled in New York City and the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. It has been several years since Núñez last toured the northeast United States.

He returns to Boothbay Harbor at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Few pop stars pack the energy, virtuosity, imagination, daring, and charisma into their concerts and recordings like Galician multi-instrumentalist Núñez. He is the world’s most famous player of the gaita, the bagpipes of Galicia, Spain’s northwest, Atlantic Ocean-abutting region rich in vibrant, uniquely expressive Celtic traditional music.

“His last performance was unforgettable, and captivated the audience and staff alike, but I really never thought we’d ever be able to get him back to our intimate venue,” said Cathy Sherrill, executive director of the opera house. “He fills stadiums in Europe. Musicians who’ve played here this fall see posters of upcoming shows in our lobby and have quietly exclaimed ‘Carlos Núñez! He’s incredible, and he’s coming to Maine?’”

Núñez is scheduled to perform during Cape Breton’s renowned Celtic Colours festival this month, which created a rare opening in his calendar for his return to Boothbay Harbor.

Several decades ago Paddy Moloney, leader of the celebrated Irish traditional band the Chieftains, called Galicia “the unknown Celtic country,” implying that traditional music as exciting as Galicia’s was overdue for a global breakout in awareness and acclaim. Like the Chieftains, who became Ireland’s foremost ambassadors of Irish traditional music by spreading its appeal internationally, Núñez has become Galicia’s foremost traditional music ambassador by doing the same.

He takes that important responsibility seriously but without a shred of self-importance.

Born in 1971 and raised in the Galician port of Vigo, where he initially picked up the gaita at age 8, Núñez both embodies and reflects the irrepressible spirit of his native music, and he also understands the pitfalls of traditional music becoming incrementally complacent in approach and insulated from innovation. Under those conditions, even the heartiest music can eventually slip into predictability. Núñez respects and seeks to safeguard Galicia’s musical legacy while also skillfully exploring fresh, fascinating realms of possibility for it.

In 1994, the Chieftains invited Núñez to perform with them at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. It was a highly auspicious U.S. concert debut by him, and since then he has toured and recorded several times with the Chieftains, including on their albums “Voice of Ages,” “San Patricio,” “The Long Black Veil,” and “Santiago.” The latter two CDs earned Grammy awards, and Núñez as a solo artist received Latin Grammy nominations for “Os Amores Libres” in 2000 and “Mayo Longo” in 2001.

The gaita is Galicia’s signature sonic symbol, dating back at least to the 11th century, and Núñez’s utter mastery of this bagpipe has been integral to its rising popularity inside and outside Spain. His ability in fingering the chanter to bend, extend, or cut notes, sustain, and change tempos, explore harmonic nuances and tonal colors, and complement and counterpoint other musicians’ playing is nothing short of astonishing, and those musical hallmarks are not limited to his playing of the gaita.

Tickets for this exciting addition to the opera house’s fall calendar are currently on sale.

Advance discounted tickets are $30 and available only directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159.

Regular tickets are $35 and only available from the opera house website boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door if not sold out in advance. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m. Núñez and his band take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

