‘Into The Woods’ Opens Oct. 24

The Brothers Grimm will soon hit the stage in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy, as the school, in collaboration with Heartwood Regional Theater Co., presents the popular musical “Into the Woods,” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. Performances are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 1.

“Into the Woods,” written in 1986, is a musically sophisticated two-act that takes everyone’s favorite storybook characters and brings them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. The familiar characters go well beyond the simple plot lines of the classic tales. Their wishes, desires, obstacles, mistakes, and revelations create complex relationships as they cross paths in the woods.

Sondheim’s music combines a rhythmic, haunting drive, with wit, word play and unexpectedly beautiful moments in song.

The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Students are led by a trio of veteran directors, who have worked together for more than 20 years. Beth Preston began training the principal singers for their numbers beginning in the summer months and continues directing the entire cast in this very challenging piece. Sean Fleming, who knows this show by heart, serves as accompanist/wizard, playing a baby grand piano onstage.

Griff Braley, who directed and designed the show, puts all the pieces together and leads students in character development, scene work, and the overall throughline of the production. Students working with these three top-notch directors are fortunate, indeed, and on their way to a smashingly successful production.

Tickets are selling quickly, for the five evening performances scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24; Saturday, Oct. 25; Thursday, Oct. 30; Friday, Oct. 31; and Saturday, Nov 1 at 7 p.m. in the Parker Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy.

Reservations can be made by emailing info@heartwoodtheater.org or calling 563-1373. All adult tickets are $20 and students through college are $5, with the support of student ticket sponsors Moody’s Diner and First National Wealth Management.

While the show is based on traditional fairy tales and the first act is light and fun, the darker tone of the second act, combined with the long run time, makes this production challenging for young children.

