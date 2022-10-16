On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the acclaimed traditional Irish band Altan arrives in Maine on the first night of their long awaited U.S. tour. Their only Maine performance will be on stage at Boothbay Harbor’s historic opera house. Advance discounted tickets are currently on sale.

The spirit and sound of Altan comes from the deep and rich musical tradition of their native County Donegal. Their vision was to bring the unique repertoire of Donegal music to the world and that mission is still as strong as ever.

Tickets for this extraordinary evening of traditional Irish music are available by contacting the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by calling 633-5159. Tickets and information are also available at boothbayoperahouse.com. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., doors for seating open at 7 p.m. The evening is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship from an anonymous fan of the opera house and Altan.

