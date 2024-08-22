Jackie and Justin Rudy Close Out Concert Series

The Little Brown Church Music Series in Round Pond concludes for the season on Wednesday, Aug. 28 with a special show performed by the series’ hosts.

Jackie and Justin Rudy, of Newcastle, will be joined by guitarist Neal Clark, of Dresden, to form Jackie Rudy & The Hand-Me-Down Bouquets.

The trio formed early this summer over their mutual love for old country songs. They perform captivating originals and wholehearted covers of country classics.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. There is a $15 suggested donation at the door, which benefits the artists and the historic church, built in 1853. Children are free. Please bring a bottle of water and cushion for personal comfort.

For more information, find The Little Brown Church Music Series on Facebook or email jackierudymusic@gmail.com.

