Jackie and Justin Rudy Close Out Concert Series

Accompanied by Dresden guitarist Neal Clark, Jackie and Justin Rudy close out the 2024 Little Brown Church Music Series Wednesday, Aug. 28. (Courtesy photo)

The Little Brown Church Music Series in Round Pond concludes for the season on Wednesday, Aug. 28 with a special show performed by the series’ hosts.

Jackie and Justin Rudy, of Newcastle, will be joined by guitarist Neal Clark, of Dresden, to form Jackie Rudy & The Hand-Me-Down Bouquets.

The trio formed early this summer over their mutual love for old country songs. They perform captivating originals and wholehearted covers of country classics.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. There is a $15 suggested donation at the door, which benefits the artists and the historic church, built in 1853. Children are free. Please bring a bottle of water and cushion for personal comfort.

For more information, find The Little Brown Church Music Series on Facebook or email jackierudymusic@gmail.com.


