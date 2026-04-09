Japanese Koto Concert April 12

The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle proudly continues its highly popular community concert series, Second Sundays, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, featuring Second Congregational Church Music Director Sarah Oeste, who will present an immersive program featuring the Japanese koto.

The national instrument of Japan, the koto is a 13-string instrument with ancient roots and a uniquely resonant voice. The koto has many characteristics similar to the zither. A stunning musical instrument, the koto is played horizontally from a sitting position, using finger picks to make delicate but captivating music.

The exquisite sounds of the Japanese koto will fill the hall. Sarah and Tom Oeste will bring both traditional Japanese koto compositions and some modern variations to Newcastle in this unique musical genre. The koto has enchanted audiences around the world for centuries.

In this presentation, the Oestes, will offer the special depth that comes from the combination of dual kotos played together.

Sarah Oeste will guide the audience through a seasonal journey, from the timeless elegance of “Sakura” (“Cherry Blossoms”) to the soaring, high energy modern duet “Taka” (“Falcon”). This performance features traditional attire and staging, as well as a live demonstration of the koto’s history, unique tunings, and expressive techniques.

Come experience an hour of “light and wind.”

Proceeds from the Second Sundays concerts are devoted to construction of a state-of-the-art accessibility ramp with stonework and landscaping that are in keeping with the historic building. No advance tickets are sold. Admission is by donation at the door. The recommended donation is $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Children below school age are admitted free.

The concert will be held in the church sanctuary at 51 Main St. in Newcastle.

Refreshments are offered following the concert, providing an opportunity to mingle with the Oestes and learn more about the koto. For more information on this concert and the Second Sundays Community Concert Series, go to secondcongo.org and select “2026 Concert Series.”

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