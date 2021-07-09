Jazz in the Woods: A Benefit Concert Featuring Jamie Saft

Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to offer a jazz concert at Hidden Valley Nature Center featuring the internationally renowned Jamie Saft Trio plus special guests on Saturday, August 28, from 4‑6 p.m. In addition to Saft on keyboards, the trio includes Stu Mahan on bass, John Mettam on drums, with Vanessa Saft on vocals. Additional guest musicians will also make an appearance.

The Jamie Saft Trio will perform a special concert of music drawn from the ”Great American Songbook” including compositions by Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Jimi Hendrix, Burt Bacharach, Bob Dylan, John and Alice Coltrane, Stevie Wonder, Curtis Mayfield, and beyond. Attendees should look forward to a night of transcendent spiritual jazz meets Soul and R&B, and feel free to dance and enjoy!

Saft has composed a number of original film scores including the Oscar nominated “Murderball” and Sundance winner “God Grew Tired of Us.” Saft has also scored extensively for Nickelodeon, MTV, VH1, Vice TV, NFL Football, CBS, and A&E. He currently runs the independent record label Veal Records.

The concert is a fundraiser for Midcoast Conservancy, an innovative conservation organization working to protect and restore vital lands on a scale that matters. With three watersheds in its care that include over 13,000 conserved acres, 55 preserves and nearly 100 miles of trails, Midcoast Conservancy is working to support the beauty, natural communities and climate resilience of the heart of the Midcoast. Tickets to the event are $50, with all proceeds going to support the work of Midcoast Conservancy. To learn more about Saft and to buy tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/528tn694

