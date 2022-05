Author and illustrator Deborah Walder, of Jefferson, will be signing copies of her children’s book “Shiny” at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Damariscotta from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.

“Shiny” is the story of the journey of two alewives, Shiny and Sparkle, as they travel to Damariscotta Lake for the summer. Their journey is filled with challenges and choices along the way.

