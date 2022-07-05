The Island Inn on Monhegan is featuring “Joan Brady: Monhegan Still Life and Landscape” an exhibit of over 40 recent oil paintings until Monday, Oct. 10.

Joan Brady is classically trained in the painting methods and materials of the Renaissance Great Masters. Her still life compositions are designed and executed using handmade oil paints, often incorporating 23 karat gold leaf, and result in detailed, luminous renderings of flowers and island artifacts.

Landscape works in the exhibit draw on her experience of life in all seasons on Monhegan Island, where she has lived and maintained her studio since 2014.

Brady holds a B.A. degree from Mount Holyoke College where she received the Phi Beta Kappa Prize in art. She earned an M.A.L.T. degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University, in Baltimore. She has studied at the Schuler School of Fine Arts, the Zoll Studio School of Fine Arts, and at Baltimore Clayworks in Baltimore, Md.

Brady’s paintings are found throughout the East Coast in the form of murals, trompe l’oeil, and framed works. An art educator and lecturer, her patrons and clients include the Henry DuPont Winterthur Museum, Delaware, and The Hotel Hershey, Pennsylvania, and many private collectors.

The Island Inn is adjacent to the Monhegan wharf, and ferry service is available from Port Clyde, New Harbor, and Boothbay Harbor. For more information, call the Lupine Gallery at 594-8131 or visit lupinegallerymonhegan.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

