John Waters Returns To The Waldo; Second Night Added

Legendary filmmaker, writer, actor, and artist John Waters returns to The Waldo Theatre in with an all-new show, “The Naked Truth!”

Waters’ lone performance Saturday, June 21 sold out so quickly, a second show has been added at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 20.

Waters is finally coming clean, so to speak, and his all-new, secret-sharing, one-man crackpot comedy show dares to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the filthy truth. Over-sharing? Too much information? Maybe so, but airing his dirty laundry makes Waters feel clean. He’ll talk audiences straight even when he’s definitely not.

Waters knows the truth isn’t always pretty and he doesn’t shy away from the social horrors of present times – whimsical motion pictures, the humiliation of the human body, and the unwanted nudity of fellow travelers in the airport.

Yet Waters knows he’s not perfect either. He, too, has flaws. No matter what he preaches, he does judge others and in his show he names names and assigns blame. He stylishly blows up prejudice, humorously overthrows theocracy, and falls off the soapbox of self-righteous sexual politics and climbs right back on with a revolutionary horniness for a woke poke.

Famed the world over for his trash epics including “Pink Flamingos,” “Female Trouble,” “Polyester,” “Serial Mom,” “Cry Baby,” “Hairspray,” and coming soon to the big screen, the film adaptation of his brilliantly twisted first novel, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance.”

The recipient of numerous honors and accolades, most recently the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened “John Waters: Pope of Trash,” the first comprehensive exhibition dedicated to his contributions to cinema. He was also awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and American Cinema Editors selected Waters to receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award in 2024.

Waters will be hosting a limited capacity “Group Therapy” session after the show – an intimate, post-show Q&A. There are only 50 tickets available for “Group Therapy” and they are for an additional $50 per person. “Group Therapy” ticket holders must purchase a ticket to see the show as well. Photographs will be permitted at this post-show VIP event only.

Adult tickets are available in advance online for $65 the day of the show. If this show is not sold out, tickets are available at the box office starting when the doors open at 7 p.m. Concessions and Hello Hello Books will be selling signed copies of Waters’ books.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, parking, and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

