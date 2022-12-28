“Joy,” an exhibition featuring drawings by Bath artist Cheryl Young will open in the LincolnHealth Miles Campus gallery Saturday, Dec. 31.

A Brunswick native, Young loves animals, and this is her expression of the delight and pleasure they bring. Young has lived in California, Virginia, and Puerto Rico and has participated in shows at Damariscotta River Grill, fundraisers for the Lincoln Home, and shows her work regularly at River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta, where she is a volunteer gallery associate on Fridays.

Young shows at Boothbay Regional Art Foundation, recently had a solo show at Southport Memorial Library, and won awards such as best in show at the Maine Sportsman Alliance Show 2022.

Young uses colored pencils, sometimes combined with pen and ink or gouache to bring animal drawings to life and to show intricate detail. When earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Southern Maine, Young took classes in oil painting, pottery, and textile design, but her first love was drawing.

Colored pencil allows her to have the precise control of drawing while using color. She typically uses several photos for reference for each drawing but challenges herself to take her images beyond the photographic image and convey a sense of warmth, emotion, and three-dimensionality.

Young said she hopes other people will experience the joy of animals she wishes to convey with this show.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

