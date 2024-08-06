Jud Caswell in Round Pond

Music resumes in Round Pond at the Little Brown Church Music Series, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with award winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jud Caswell. He plays guitar, banjo, cittern, whistle, and basically anything he gets his hands on.

Caswell is an exceptionally talented lyricist, composer, performer, and producer, whose songs transport one into the storyteller’s world with characters that come to life and clear images.

He’s had his songs taught at Berklee, recorded by Judy Collins, and named “No. 4 song of the decade” by New York’s WFUV.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 at the door for adults and children are free. The evening’s nonprofit income will be split between the musician and the church, built in 1853.

For more information, find the Little Brown Church Music Series Facebook page or email jackierudymusic@gmail.com.

